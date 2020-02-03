Broncos won’t raise ticket prices in 2020

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos haven’t had a winning season since 2016. As a result, they won’t be increasing their ticket prices, for the third time in four years.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, the Broncos will be keeping their prices steady for 2020. In 2019, tickets had an average price of $103.06.

Last year, the Broncos had a 99-percent renewal rate for their season tickets. The team currently has a waiting list of 80,000.

The Broncos created genuine hope for 2020 last season, especially with the performance of new coach Vic Fangio and the development of rookie quarterback Drew Lock. The team finished 7-9, good for second place in the AFC West, via tiebreaker with the Raiders.