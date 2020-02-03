Can Chiefs be a dynasty? Patrick Mahomes says it’s about improving each day

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has only been an NFL starter for two seasons. In the first season he was the league MVP and in the second season he was the Super Bowl MVP. That had reporters asking Mahomes after Super Bowl LIV if last night’s win was a step toward a Chiefs dynasty.

But Mahomes pumped the brakes on that. According to the Kansas City Star, Mahomes was asked three times in his post-game press conference about the Chiefs becoming a dynasty, but Mahomes just wanted to focus on improving right now.

“I believe in maximizing every single day. That’s the thing with me,” Mahomes said. “Obviously I’ve had a good start to my career. I’ve been blessed to be in a great organization with a lot of great players around me that make my job easier. But I know it’s gonna take a long time of consistency if I wanna be where I wanna be in the end. I’m lucky enough that I have a lot of great people around me that I have a chance to go out there every single year and compete.”

That is the right answer. The Chiefs could turn out to be a dynasty, but that is a long way off, and Mahomes is wise to recognize that.