Chiefs to celebrate with victory parade Wednesday

The Chiefs added their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last night, but the city of Kansas City is about to throw its second big party in five years.

The Kansas City Sports Commission announced that the city will honor the team with a parade on Wednesday.

“For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy, and we’re all excited to celebrate with our players and fans,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in the statement. “We will cheer on the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Wednesday morning during our victory parade through downtown Kansas City. Thanks, Kansas City, for being such a great city and having such amazing fans!”

When baseball’s Royals won the World Series in 2015, an estimated 800,000 people showed up for that celebration, and this one could be even bigger.