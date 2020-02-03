Colt Anderson joining Bengals as assistant special teams coach

Getty Images

The Bengals are hiring Colt Anderson as assistant special teams coach, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It will be Anderson’s first coaching job.

Anderson, 34, spent the past two years in his hometown of Butte, Montana, with the Colt Anderson Dream Big Foundation among his endeavors. The non-profit organization focuses on implementing “programs and experiences that will involve our youth, getting them excited about investing in their future,” according to the organization website.

Anderson spent eight seasons as a core special teams player.

He started his career on the Vikings’ practice squad in 2009 after going undrafted. He appeared in games for the Eagles (2010-13), Colts (2014-15) and Bills (2016-17).

Anderson saw action in 87 career games, making 102 tackles, two fumbles and an interception.