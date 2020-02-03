Damien Williams filed away the talk about 49ers run game

Getty Images

For two weeks, Chiefs running back Damien Williams listened to people praise the 49ers for their run game.

And he remembered.

Williams got the best kind of revenge, rushing for 104 yards and the game’s final touchdown, and adding the go-ahead touchdown moments earlier to lift the Chiefs to a 31-20 Super Bowl LIV win.

“You try not to pay attention to the media and everything, but . . . it’s kind of hard to ignore what they’re talking about,” Williams said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Just being able to hear them talk about the 49ers as a whole, as an offense and their run game . . . They’re a great team, and I’m not taking anything away from them. Their run game . . . to not hear your name or anything and just how we do things on the ground, I pay attention.”

Williams would have been a viable MVP candidate, but for the former undrafted rookie who spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins, being able to celebrate in his old home stadium was enough.

“It’s crazy,” Williams said. “You spend your first four years here, undrafted.

“Being able to go to a place like [Kansas City], it’s crazy. It doesn’t feel real yet. When you get into the league, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about what you would do in it, and for it to be where I started my career at undrafted, it means a lot.”

He’s just the second undrafted player to rush for 100 yards in a Super Bowl, joining Dominic Rhodes of the Colts (Super Bowl XLI).