Emmanuel Sanders didn’t appreciate questions about overthrown deep ball

Getty Images

With the 49ers trailing 24-20 and 1:40 remaining in the fourth quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo just barely overthrew Emmanuel Sanders, who had a step on the Chiefs’ secondary for what could have been a game-winning touchdown pass. After the game, Sanders made clear he didn’t appreciate questions about it.

Asked what the route was on the play, Sanders turned the question back on the reporter.

“What do you think it was? What route do you think it was? What did it look like? What did it look like? What route do you think it looked like?” Sanders asked.

When the reporter asked if it was a post route, Sanders answered, “Yeah, it was a post route.”

Sanders then got one more question about it, asking how close he was to catching it, and he very much didn’t appreciate that one.

“How close do you think I was? That’s a dumb question,” Sanders said.

Sanders was undeniably very close, and very upset afterward about that missed opportunity.