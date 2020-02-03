Greg Olsen to visit Buffalo, Washington

Getty Images

Tight end Greg Olsen is a free agent after being released by the Panthers on Monday and his search for a new job will start with a couple of visits with old friends from his time in Carolina.

PFT has confirmed that Olsen is set to visit Buffalo and Washington this week.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was in Carolina’s front office before heading to Buffalo and head coach Sean McDermott was once the Panthers defensive coordinator. Rookie Dawson Knox led Bills tight ends with 28 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns during the 2019 season.

Olsen played for Washington head coach Ron Rivera until Rivera was fired by the Panthers late last season. The oft-injured Jordan Reed did not play at all in 2019 because of a concussion and Vernon Davis announced his retirement ahead of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.