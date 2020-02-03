Kansas City’s celebration could be seen on radar

Getty Images

The confetti was falling over the Chiefs from above Sunday night.

Meanwhile, their fans back in Kansas City were sending their own celebrations into the air.

Via KCTV, Chiefs fans apparently set off so many fireworks in the wake of their team winning Super Bowl LIV, that you could see it on radar.

The National Weather Service sent out shots of what it looked like when the amateur artillery started going off — apparently in Fourth of July proportions.

Here's #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar! 🎉🎇🎆🏈 pic.twitter.com/IlfG82gxl6 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2020

That storm blew up quickly, almost at the same rate the Chiefs started scoring points in the fourth quarter. Hopefully they were all more careful than this guy, who gave himself a hot foot.