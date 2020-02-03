Lions sign former first-rounder Joshua Garnett

Getty Images

With rosters moving from 53 to 90 for the offseason, teams have room to bring in projects.

So the Lions are going to take a chance on a guy who was once a top draft prospect.

The team announced the signing of free agent guard Joshua Garnett.

Garnett was a first-round pick (28th overall) by the 49ers in the Chip Kelly year (2016). He started 11 games as a rookie, but was hit with injuries after that, and only played in seven games (no starts) since then.

The 49ers declined his fifth-year option, and released him at the end of training camp last year.