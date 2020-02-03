NFL teams can resume cutting, claiming and signing players on Monday

Getty Images

Super Bowl LIV is in the books and that means that the teams trying to supplant the Chiefs as champions can resume shaping their roster.

Teams can resume cutting players, signing free agents and claiming players off of waivers on Monday. Trades will have to wait for the start of the new league year in March.

One move that’s expected to go down sooner rather than later is the release of tight end Greg Olsen as the Panthers and Olsen announced last week that they will be parting ways. As a vested veteran, Olsen will be free to talk to and sign with teams as soon as his release is official. Washington has already been mentioned as a potential landing spot due to Olsen’s relationship with head coach Ron Rivera.

The Bengals will hold onto the top position in the waiver order throughout the offseason and into Week Three of the 2020 season. That will help them improve the bottom of their roster, but more substantial moves will have to come via other avenues.