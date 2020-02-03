On three straight fourth quarter drives, Chiefs gained 190 yards, scored 21 points

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ offense put together one of the great fourth quarters in NFL history in Super Bowl LIV.

After trailing 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter, and facing a 49ers team that was tailor-made to protect a lead because it was built around its defense and running game, the Chiefs did the following on three consecutive fourth quarter drives:

10 plays, 83 yards, touchdown in 2:40.

7 plays, 65 yards, touchdown in 2:26.

2 plays, 42 yards, touchdown in 0:13.

Those three straight fourth quarter drives combined for 19 plays, 190 yards and 21 points, and took only 5:19 off the clock.

The Chiefs showed all postseason that once their offense gets going, it’s almost impossible to stop. They did it in the AFC Championship Game against the Titans, they did it in the AFC divisional round against the Texans, and they did it in the Super Bowl against the 49ers. The Chiefs’ fourth quarter scoring run was a sight to behold.