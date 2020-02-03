Patrick Mahomes is going to Disney World, fulfilling a high school dream

Getty Images

Seven years ago, high school senior Patrick Mahomes fantasized on Twitter about being on top of the football world.

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl,” Mahomes wrote on February 6, 2013.

Now Mahomes knows.

After winning the Super Bowl MVP award on Sunday night, Mahomes uttered the famous words in the iconic Disney World commercial.

Mahomes will be accompanied at Disney World by a 10-year-old boy who asked to take the trip with him and is having his wish fulfilled by Mahomes and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.