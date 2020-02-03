Report: Lions trying to sign Darius Slay to long-term deal

Getty Images

The Lions continue to have contract talks with cornerback Darius Slay on a long-term deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Fowler, though, added that the Lions could seek to trade Slay if they can’t reach a deal in the coming weeks.

There was some thought the Lions would trade Diggs at the deadline last season, especially after he expressed his displeasure about the team’s decision to trade starting safety Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks. They didn’t then. Will they now if they can’t get a long-term deal?

Slay isn’t happy with his current contract, which is set to pay him a $10 million base salary in 2020. He skipped the team’s offseason work in 2019 to make his point.

He did report to training camp on time but said then that everybody in the world knows he’s underpaid.

Slay, 29, has made three Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2017.