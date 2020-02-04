Andrew Whitworth wants to return in 2020

Getty Images

Andrew Whitworth may have once considered retirement, but is opting for for free agency instead.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the veteran tackle will continue to play next season.

The 38-year-old Whitworth recently had ankle surgery, and feels well enough to return, which is good to point out to people before the free agent market opens.

Now all the Rams have to do is sign him for another year, to continue a run of solid play and durability. He’s only missed one start since joining them in 2017, and just three games in the last 11 years.