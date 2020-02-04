Andy Reid embraces looming White House trip

Getty Images

The Chiefs eventually will be traveling from Missouri to D.C., and coach Andy Reid has embraced the concept of attending the annual celebration of the team’s championship at the White House.

“I’ll be there,” Reid said Monday, via TheHill.com. “If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think.”

It is quite an honor; in recent years, it also has become a point of controversy, given the current occupant of the premises. Indeed, defensive end Frank Clark expressed some hesitation about attending.

“It’s a lot of stuff going on surrounding the White House and stuff like that,” Clark said, via the Kansas City Star. “I know historically . . . that’s something you do as a Super Bowl champion. But we’ll see, man. It’s a lot of mixed emotions about stuff going on there. . . . We’ll see.”

Safety and team leader Tyrann Mathieu seems to be inclined to go.

“I’m here to represent the Kansas City Chiefs,” Mathieu said. “I think my teammates feel the same way. Any time we get the opportunity to represent Kansas City the right way, represent our teammates the right way, I don’t see any wrong in that.”

The Chiefs presumably will get an invitation. And there presumably will be news stories if/when players like Clark decide not to go.

Either way, Reid will be there — and he definitely won’t complain if the cuisine is hamberders.