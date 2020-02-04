Browns announce Chad O’Shea as WR coach, pass game coordinator

Getty Images

The Browns formalized the addition of Chad O’Shea to their coaching staff on Tuesday.

As previously reported, O’Shea will be the team’s wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator. He comes to Cleveland after one year as Miami’s offensive coordinator and head coach Kevin Stefanski cited that experience as part of the reason O’Shea appealed to him.

“I like to be surrounded by smart people and good coaches. Chad just spent a year calling it, so he understands the things that go along with play-calling and learned a ton of lessons he can help me with,” Stefanski said in a statement. “Spending all that time in the New England program, having a ton of success. I think it’s made him a better coach and I’m looking forward to drawing on some of those experiences with him to try and make our staff as complete as it can be.”

O’Shea and Stefanski were both on the Vikings staff from 2006-2008 before O’Shea moved on to spend 10 years with the Patriots. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, offensive line coach Bill Callahan, running backs coach/run game coordinator Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach Drew Petzing round out the offensive staff in Cleveland.