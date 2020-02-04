Cardinals adding CFL quarterback

Getty Images

The Cardinals are adding another mobile quarterback to the mix.

According to Farhan Lalji of TSN, former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler is signing with the Cardinals.

Streveler played at Minnesota and South Dakota State before heading north of the border, and he led the Blue Bombers to the Grey Cup last season.

He was one of the top running quarterbacks in the league last year, with 726 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to his eight passing touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He helped Winnipeg to its first title in 29 years.

The Cardinals have Kyler Murray and Drew Anderson under contract. Backup Brett Hundley‘s set to become an unrestricted free agent, but has indicated he would like to return.