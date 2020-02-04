Cardinals adding CFL quarterback

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 4, 2020, 7:35 AM EST
Getty Images

The Cardinals are adding another mobile quarterback to the mix.

According to Farhan Lalji of TSN, former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler is signing with the Cardinals.

Streveler played at Minnesota and South Dakota State before heading north of the border, and he led the Blue Bombers to the Grey Cup last season.

He was one of the top running quarterbacks in the league last year, with 726 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to his eight passing touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He helped Winnipeg to its first title in 29 years.

The Cardinals have Kyler Murray and Drew Anderson under contract. Backup Brett Hundley‘s set to become an unrestricted free agent, but has indicated he would like to return.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Cardinals adding CFL quarterback

  1. He was the Bombers backup. When their starter went down for the season and he took over as the full time starter, the Bombers went on a losing streak that dropped them from 1st place to almost out of playoff contention. They then traded for a new starting QB and Streveler went back to the bench and it saved the Bombers season. This is pretty baffling to me that he of all CFL QBs is getting a shot in the pros.

    With that said, he played a Taysom Hill-esque role on the Bombers while he was the backup, so I’m guessing that’s what Kingsburry sees in him?

  3. Get paid 5X as much as the CFL for 3 years and then 20X more, if you get a 2nd contract. But you only play in case of injury to Murray. I’d roll the dice, to try and make the team. He can always go back to Canada. He might even land on another team, if he’s the real deal. Easy decision.

    With Jackson and Murray it opens the door for anyone with something close to their skill set. Even Emmanuel Sanders and Edelman could back them up, if they weren’t great WR’s. You need a similar type back-up with their offenses being what they are. Not enough time to adequately prepare for 2 playbooks.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!