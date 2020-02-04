Carl Davis suspended for four games

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Carl Davis is set to become a free agent in March and any team considering signing him will do so knowing that he won’t be available to open the season.

According to multiple reports, Davis has been suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season. The suspension resulted from a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Davis signed with the Jaguars last November and made one tackle in two appearances with the team. He also played in one game for the Colts last season.

Davis was a 2015 third-round pick by the Ravens. He played 28 games in Baltimore and played in five games for the Browns.