Chargers finalize coaching staff

Rather than trickle them out a little at a time, the Chargers announced all of their coaching staff additions and changes today.

In addition to the previously reported retention of offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and the hiring of offensive line coach James Campen and assistant offensive line coach, David Diaz-Infante, there were some other moves.

They moved Alfredo Roberts from running backs coach to tight ends, moved assistant offensive line coach Mark Ridgley to running backs. They also made longtime assistant Rip Scherer a senior assistant after he coached tight ends the last two years.

On defense, Addison Lynch is assistant defensive backs coach, and Ryan Milus was named quality control coach/defense.