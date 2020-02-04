Chargers hiring David Diaz-Infante

Getty Images

The Chargers are adding a former NFL lineman, as they restock their coaching staff.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Chargers are hiring David Diaz-Infante as an assistant offensive line coach.

The 55-year-old Diaz-Infante spent the last four years on the Jets’ staff. The Chargers lost veteran line coach Pat Meyer to the Panthers.

Diaz-Infante played for the Chargers during the 1987 players strike, and after a long search for employment that led him through Germany, a CFL team which played in California, and the XFL, he played 66 more games for the Broncos and Eagles.