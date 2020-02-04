Chargers keeping Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Chargers are finalizing some coaching moves today, including one they made midway through last season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team has signed offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to a new deal.

This was largely #asexpected, after Steichen replaced Ken Whisenhunt during the season, and they were encouraged by the work he did.

The Chargers are likely to have a significant change at quarterback, unless something changes dramatically with 38-year-old Philip Rivers, who is a free agent and has moved back to Florida.

Having the 34-year-old Steichen back will be beneficial, at least for the possibility he’ll have more experience than the guy he’s coaching.