Chiefs, 49ers near the bottom of the league in 2020 cap space

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 4, 2020, 9:53 AM EST
Getty Images

It won’t be easy for this year’s Super Bowl participants to stay on top of the NFL.

The Chiefs rank 24th in the NFL in available cap space for 2020, with $16.1 million available to spend, while the 49ers rank 26th, with $13.9 million, according to OverTheCap.com.

For the Chiefs, the top offseason priority is likely to be a new contract for Patrick Mahomes. That contract can be structured in a way that doesn’t give him a huge cap hit for 2020 but given that his cap hit is currently slated to be just $5.2 million, his cap hit is likely to grow. The Chiefs also have some important players, such as defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents.

The 49ers have less cap space than the Chiefs and unrestricted free agents they’d like to re-sign including defensive end Arik Armstead, safety Jimmie Ward and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Keeping their roster together won’t be easy. If the 49ers want to make the kind of radical move that Super Bowl teams rarely make, they could move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s set to have a cap hit of $26.6 million in 2020, but the 49ers could save $22.4 million of that by getting rid of him.

Both Super Bowl teams have some tough decisions to make this offseason about keeping as much of their rosters together as they can while facing the realities of the salary cap.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “Chiefs, 49ers near the bottom of the league in 2020 cap space

  2. It is going to be difficult for SF to repeat the same success next season. Offseason will be filled with questions that don’t necessarily have good answers for the 49ers. I think chiefs will be fine.

  4. Lol stop. The idea of the Niners moving on from Jimmy G is ridiculous. It was his first full year as a starter. He’s staying. The Niners will probably lose Armstead, who was garbage until this year. He will be easy to replace. They will probably cut Jet and Goodwin freeing up money. Sanders could come back but it will be team friendly. They’ll probably keep Breida since he’s restricted and wants to stay. They’ll resign Ward. The Niners already said signing kittle and Buckner are their priorities. 90% of the roster will be back. A couple signings and draft picks and they will be just fine.

  8. In 2020 $26 million for a starting QB is not all that much money. Tannehill will probably get more than that, so that’s a non-starter, unless the 49ers don’t want to win games any more. Jimmy was not Joe Montana when he needed to be, but I’m not willing to write him off because he had a bad stretch in the 4th quarter. His coach did him no favors with that play calling, at all. They need to keep refreshing that defense and they have good players that no one has heard of on the D-Line that will be coming back and aren’t expensive. Jerrick McKinnon can take a pay cut so the 49ers can pay Armstead and/or Sanders and Moseley. Bosa, Greenlaw, Deebo are all on rookie deals. It won’t be for lack of good players if the 49ers aren’t back next year.

  10. Hey, Ronald McDonald’s, enjoy the SB win that Shanahan and Garoppolo gave you because with the amount of money you have under the cap, you won’t be back any time soon.

  12. And now the Chiefs, like other non-Patriot winners (well, more especially their fanbases) are gonna realise just how hard it is to stay at the top in the post-1994 Parity Era. You gotta pay your champs, they get head-hunted like crazy, your staff too. You get the tougher scheduling, the higher expectations, and you pick last. All that and of course every team – including the Pats – don’t just need to be great but lucky too. The only non-Patriot repeat winner in the Parity Era was the Broncos – and to do it they needed to twice break cap rules (by twice spending a whopping $29m more than the then $54m cap). And once Mahomes needs paying the window slams shut.

  17. skmad2014 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 10:14 am
    Jimmy G = Game Manager.

    I seem to recall a certain GOAT being called that when he started out too. Give credit to that KC D (including the women beaters) for showing what happens to all QB’s when faced with pressure.

  18. Niners can go ahead and cut Richard Sherman. He’s a liability in man coverage and he’s getting slower and slower. He plays underneath zone coverage well but he’s overrated and overpaid.

  23. rdforty2 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 10:45 am
    The Chiefs will cut Watkins. That alone will save over 10mill.

    Theyll manage.

    0 1 Rate This

    ——————–

    Cap hit, steep. Mahomes and Jones due. Mathieu with a bloated salary for his overall value. Kelce, same thing.

  24. One has to wonder if John Lynch would be better off moving on from his coach. Sammy Watkins will renegotiate his contract to stay on KC.

  25. dal1as says:
    February 4, 2020 at 10:26 am
    The chiefs have two people they have to worry about for next year. 2. They will be fine for the next 2 years

    3 3 Rate This

    ——————————

    Hint: Seattle Seahawks

  26. Lots of talk about the Chiefs becoming the “next dynasty,” but the reality is, they will most likely be the next Colts/Steelers/Seahawks/Packers – i.e., teams that will be competitive and maybe win a couple Super Bowls, but will have plenty of “down years” when they just miss the playoffs. No other franchise in the NFL has been able to reproduce the combination of coach/QB/GM the Patriots have had for the past 20 years. Being able to field talented, balanced teams with good depth to withstand the attrition of an NFL season while staying under the cap is really, really difficult. It also helps if your HOF QB is married to a rich supermodel and doesn’t mind taking below-market deals.

  27. The Chiefs at least cashed in on their opportunity when it was there for the taking, and that’s good because they won’t be heading back anytime soon. It was their year, and they got hot at the right time, but with all of their cap space issues, and Mahome’s contract looming over them their future looks more complicated than it does bright.

  28. So the teams who stopped themselves, cap wise, paid the ultimate price to get to the Super Bowl… Isn’t that the goal? And with the Chiefs winning it, who cares about what’s next.

    Chiefs have to get Chris Jones signed and get Mahomes signed. We’re hoping Mahomes takes the money from the limelight instead of his salary. Jones, is a huge part of just getting that defense to average. Without him I think they drop down much further.

    Watkins and Eric Fisher will have to restructure if they want to be around. Chiefs should be fine.

  29. As a 49er fan, I worry about paying Armstead and Ward. Both have been incredibly injury prone and underperforming in their careers. You can only have so many high priced guys, I wouldn’t make them two of ours. Save the money. Also not sure of the cap ramifications, but Kwon Alexander could be replaced by the much cheaper Greenlaw.

  30. The Jets had like a hundred million in cap space last off-season. Proof that cap space can help your dreams come true.

  31. cmurr49 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 10:34 am
    Niners can go ahead and cut Richard Sherman. He’s a liability in man coverage and he’s getting slower and slower. He plays underneath zone coverage well but he’s overrated and overpaid.
    ———————————
    Agreed… You could almost point at him as the very reason they lost the Super Bowl.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!