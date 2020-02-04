Chiefs parade could play out in a snowstorm

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes likes playing in the snow. Hopefully he likes parading in it.

Via the Kansas City Star, light to moderate snow showers are expected for Wednesday, the day the Chiefs will celebrating in Kansas City, Missouri, their first NFL championship in 50 years.

While it will create a potential mess for travel and could reduce the size of the crowd, any outdoor activity looks better when snow is falling. (Except maybe for sunbathing.) And it’s unlikely that the vast majority of Chiefs fans who have been waiting in most cases a lifetime for a championship will run and hide because of a little, or a lot of, snow.

However it plays out, the main attraction will be the only trophy that folks in Kansas City coveted more than the one named for team founder Lamar Hunt. Snow, sleet, rain, or dead of night, having the timeless chunk of silver carrying Vince Lombardi’s name gives Chiefs fans everywhere a reason to celebrate. Given the quality of the team, the only question is how many more will they win during the career of Patrick Mahomes?