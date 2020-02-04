Daniel Jones already at work with his receivers at Duke

Getty Images

Daniel Jones picked Dak Prescott‘s brain at the Super Bowl, trying to get a read on the offense of his new offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett.

Jones won’t get a playbook until April, but he already has returned to work.

Jones and some of his receivers are at Duke for workouts as he prepares to learn his second offensive system in as many years, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard are among the team’s receivers catching passes from Jones at the quarterback’s alma mater, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Jones threw for 3,027 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also lost 11 of 18 fumbles during his rookie season.