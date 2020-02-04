Derrick Nnadi paying for dog adoptions in Kansas City following Super Bowl win

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is set to pick up the adoption fees of over 100 dogs following Kansas City’s 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Nnadi has pledged to pay the adoption fees for all 109 adoptable dogs that were in the Kansas City Pet Project shelter on Sunday.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, the pledge is a continuation of his efforts to get dogs adopted during the season as well. Nnadi sponsored a program that focused on getting hard-to-adopt dogs adopted. Following each Chiefs victory this season, Nnadi would pay the adoption fee for one these dogs. Now with the big victory in the Super Bowl under his belt, he’s making sure 91 dogs, the same as his uniform number, will all eventually have new homes.

The KC Pet Project tweeted out Monday night that 38 dogs that were a part of the sponsorship had already left the shelter with another 30 scheduled to officially be adopted out on Tuesday.