Dolphins re-signing wide receiver Ricardo Louis

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are re-signing wide receiver Ricardo Louis to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Louis signed with the Dolphins last year but injured his knee in the offseason program and missed the entire season. It’s the second straight season he’s missed after a neck injury forced him to miss the entire 2018 campaign with the Cleveland Browns.

In his two seasons with Cleveland, Louis combined for 45 catches and 562 yards in 32 career games.

Louis was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2016 out of Auburn University.