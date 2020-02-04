Eagles make changes to medical staff

Getty Images

The Eagles dealt with a lot of injuries during the 2019 season and they’ve responded by making a couple of changes to the medical staff.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the team will be parting ways with director of high performance Shaun Huls and director of rehabilitation Shireen Mansoori.

Huls joined the team when former head coach Chip Kelly created a sports science program after being hired in 2013. Mansoori joined the team a couple of years ago after another shakeup that saw the team say goodbye to two doctors and their head trainer.

The Eagles lost more games to injuries than any team during the 2018 season and they went without key players for long stretches again in 2019. Executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said at the end of the season that “we have to figure out a way to get better here” and added that his department can help by doing more to avoid bringing in players with long injury histories.