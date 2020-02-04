Greg Olsen is expected to visit Seahawks

Getty Images

The list of teams interested in talking to Greg Olsen is getting longer.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Olsen is set to visit with the Seahawks. That news comes a day after we learned that he’s also lined up visits with Buffalo and Washington.

Those teams feature coaches and executives that worked with Olsen in Carolina, but the Seahawks’ experience with Olsen comes from defending him whenever the schedule has called for it over the years.

Will Dissly opened the 2019 season as the lead tight end in Seattle and caught 23 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns in six games before tearing his Achilles in October. Luke Willson, who is set for unrestricted free agency, and impending restricted free agent Jacob Hollister got the most playing time the rest of the way.