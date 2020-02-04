Greg Olsen is expected to visit Seahawks

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2020, 11:26 AM EST
Getty Images

The list of teams interested in talking to Greg Olsen is getting longer.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Olsen is set to visit with the Seahawks. That news comes a day after we learned that he’s also lined up visits with Buffalo and Washington.

Those teams feature coaches and executives that worked with Olsen in Carolina, but the Seahawks’ experience with Olsen comes from defending him whenever the schedule has called for it over the years.

Will Dissly opened the 2019 season as the lead tight end in Seattle and caught 23 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns in six games before tearing his Achilles in October. Luke Willson, who is set for unrestricted free agency, and impending restricted free agent Jacob Hollister got the most playing time the rest of the way.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Greg Olsen is expected to visit Seahawks

  1. Even at his advanced age he would be the best all around TE we’ve had in quite some time. Love Dissly, but he can’t stay healthy so far. Love Hollister, but he’s undersized and had some issues with drops late in the season.

    Hope they make this happen!

  2. The best thing about Greg Olsen is he made Cam Newton look good.

    He showed Cam Newton respect, something the entire world should get on their face and do.

  3. He would add much needed depth, experience and be a solid pickup for the Seahawks. Not talking splash or gigantic Long term contract, but quality addition attempt. He Also doesn’t count against comp pick calculations.

    My guess; he is offered a contract equal to 75% of top TE $. He will leave and try to get top end money elsewhere. He ends up signing in Washington.

  4. He is one of the safest pair of hands I have ever seen on a TE, and really good at blocking.

    Now he is getting on a bit age wise, and has his injury problems in the past, but they don’t need him to be to be the quickest or fastest, he would thrive with Russell Wilson throwing him the ball.

    between him, Dissly ( I really hope this kid can stay healthy, he has shown flashes of being great ) and Hollister who has more than earned at least a TE3 spot, they could have a great TE corp.

  5. Hollister was trash. Worthless as a blocker and while he could get open as a receiver, his catching was abysmal.

    On the flip side, Olsen is a walking injury history. Not sure he can last the season. I’d still think it’s an upgrade, but I wouldn’t be comfortable with relying on him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!