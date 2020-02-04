High school classmate knew all along Patrick Mahomes would win a ring

Getty Images

Not everyone knew in advance that Patrick Mahomes would become a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. (Bears General Manager Ryan Pace sure didn’t.) But a high school classmate did.

As Super Bowl LIV came to an end on Sunday night, and Mahomes and the Chiefs celebrated their championship, a man named Spencer Shaw was getting retweeted thousands of times for a tweet he put up showing a picture from his high school yearbook.

Shaw and Mahomes were both members of the Whitehouse High School Class of 2014, and in the yearbook that year, some seniors were asked to answer this question: “What Are you looking forward to most about your class reunion?”

Shaw’s answer: “Seeing Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl ring.”

How was Shaw so confident that Mahomes would have a ring before their 10-year reunion in 2024? Shaw told the Washington Post that, having played sports with Mahomes, it was clear he was destined for greatness.

“He was just one of those special athletes,” Shaw said. “You knew he was going to succeed in whatever he did because he had that ‘it’ factor and a drive to work hard. If he was leaning more toward playing baseball after high school, I might’ve said that I was looking forward to seeing his World Series ring. He was that kind of special talent.”

Shaw said he last talked to Mahomes about a year ago and is both a fan and a friend.

“Watching Pat win was just exciting,” Shaw said. “I’m glad for him. He’s just a great guy and I’m really happy he was able to pull it out, because he definitely deserves all of this.”