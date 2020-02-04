Jaguars hire Trent Baalke as director of player personnel

Getty Images

Trent Baalke is back in the player personnel business after spending the past two seasons working for the NFL as a football operations consultant.

The Jaguars announced Tuesday they hired Baalke as director of player personnel.

Baalke is a veteran of 20-plus years in the NFL. He spent 12 seasons with the 49ers, including six as the team’s General Manager.

The 49ers fired Baalke after the 2016 season.

San Francisco went 51-44-1 during Baalke’s time as G.M., with three consecutive NFC title game appearances and a Super Bowl appearance.

“I have known Trent for two decades, and he’ll be a valuable addition to our personnel department,” Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell said in a statement. “He had a lot of success during his time in San Francisco and has proven that he has a great eye for talent and constructing a team, so we’re excited for him to be a part of the organization. We look forward to welcoming Trent and his wife, Beth, to Jacksonville, and we expect him to get involved immediately as we make decisions on our current roster and approach free agency.”

In 2011, Baalke earned NFL executive of the year, as selected by Pro Football Weekly and the Pro Football Writers of America, after helping transform a 6-10 team into a 13-3 team in his first season as G.M.

The 49ers produced 24 All-Pro selections and 35 Pro Bowl nods during Baalke’s time.