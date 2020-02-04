Jaguars will play back-to-back home games in London in 2020

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2020, 11:42 AM EST
Getty Images

The Jaguars have played a home game in London for the last seven seasons and they’ll be spending twice as much time in the United Kingdom again in 2020.

The team announced on Tuesday that they will be playing two games in back-to-back weeks at Wembley Stadium during the 2020 regular season and that they will be the designated home game for both of those games.

It’s a significant change to the Jaguars schedule and comes at the same time that the team is developing a $500 million project in Jacksonville that will result in entertainment, residential and hotel properties near TIAA Bank Field. Owner Shad Khan said in a statement that both that project and the London excursions are vital to the franchise.

“This isn’t about next season or the next few seasons in Jacksonville, but really about the next 10 years, 25 years and beyond,” Khan said. “There is no better time than now to capitalize on the opportunity to play two home games in London, where we will continue to develop our loyal and growing fan base there and throughout the UK, during a period in which I will be focused heavily on creating a new downtown experience that we want, need and must have here. We have an exceptional opportunity right in front of us for Jacksonville to meet its potential and be the city I imagined we’d become when I arrived here in 2011. I am optimistic and believe it will happen.”

The dates and opponents for those games have not been announced, although the Jaguars announced that home games against the Bears and Steelers will take place in Jacksonville. They are also set to host the Colts, Titans, Texans, Browns, Lions and Dolphins.

Permalink 51 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

51 responses to “Jaguars will play back-to-back home games in London in 2020

  3. This is a test. If/when a team goes to London it will probably play eight alternating sets of 2-weeks in London, 2-weeks in the States.

  6. Khan putting a brave face on the annual punishment for being the Jags.
    Double-dose this year.
    Ouch.

  8. I know several people that live in London. NOBODY in London cares about American Football. They don’t even know the NFL does games there. No lie. And if I were a Jaguars fan, especially season ticket owner, I would be irate.

    Also, read between the lines- “This isn’t about next season or the next few seasons in Jacksonville, but really about the next 10 years, 25 years and beyond,” Khan said. You want to ruin football? Put a team in London.

  10. Do top prospects want to play football for a team that spends this much time in the UK?
    That’s the question they need to ask themselves as an organization.

  11. unrelentingpursuit says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:52 am
    I know several people that live in London. NOBODY in London cares about American Football. They don’t even know the NFL does games there. No lie.
    ***********************************************
    You mean all those people we see in the seats aren’t real?

    SMH.

  12. I know this will upset Jags fans and in turn Bills fans, but Khan and Pegula knew the end game when they bought their respective franchises.

    They have been conditioning the locals for the inevitable, it’s all about the benjamins.

  13. I know several people that live in London. NOBODY in London cares about American Football. They don’t even know the NFL does games there. No lie. And if I were a Jaguars fan, especially season ticket owner, I would be irate.

    Also, read between the lines- “This isn’t about next season or the next few seasons in Jacksonville, but really about the next 10 years, 25 years and beyond,” Khan said. You want to ruin football? Put a team in London.

    ————————————————————
    Panthers fan that went to the London game this year. Plenty of NFL fans in Europe to attend the games. Have a ton of cousins that live in the UK, they were thrilled when I offered them tickets. Said it’s virtually impossible to get them after they go on sale. As far as a permanent team in London? That would be a different venture but to say “NOBODY” in London cares is just plain wrong.

  18. “I know several people that live in London. NOBODY in London cares about American Football. They don’t even know the NFL does games there.”

    Yeah nobody, that’s why every game there sells out SMH

    And I’ve been to London many times and have met quite a few NFL fans there and in other parts of the UK. Your narrative is just xenophobic BS.

  19. This is the beginning of the end for the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Khan is laying the groundwork for moving the team full time to London.

    By doing this, you will see even further depreciation of ticket sales in Jacksonville. And will then allow Khan to justify moving more home games.

    The fans in Jacksonville have done a good job supporting the team despite their 38-90 record with Khan as owner. And the city has bent over backwards for the team, upgrading the stadium every few years. But alas, it could be all for nothing.

  20. unrelentingpursuit says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:52 am
    I know several people that live in London. NOBODY in London cares about American Football. They don’t even know the NFL does games there. No lie. And if I were a Jaguars fan, especially season ticket owner, I would be irate.

    The London NFL games sell out quickly. They can’t throw enough games at them. Might be your friends are just very uninteresting people.

  21. Done. Killed it for me. I’m moving from Jax anyway. I just can’t support this team any more. This is a gut punch to season ticket holders and a blatantly CLEAR sign that the Jags are going to London permanently soon anyway. Good riddance. Khan kept incompetent people in place so the fan base would slowly erode so he could claim lack of support and move the team. What an unbelievably callous and bold slap to the face. All Jags fans should cancel season tickets immediately. They are gone, gone, gone…..

  22. Untelentingpursuit—
    I don’t know what people you know here in London—I’m an American and lived here for 28 years—to say “nobody cares about American football” here would be inaccurate. When the Monday night and Sunday night games were on Channels 4 and 5, they would have fans REGULARLY text in with questions. The NFL coverage over here is immense—live doubleheader on Sundays, TNF, MNF and SNF live over here—playoffs and the Super Bowl is not only on Sky but it’s on the BBC live as well;?they broadcast the first two rounds of the draft live here; the games here are sold out.

  23. So, when fans in J-Ville buy season tickets do they have to factor in the price of round trip plane tickets to London for every football ticket they buy? And what about taking the players out of their comfort routines & away from their families for 2 straight weeks?

  26. Instead of trying to accommodate people in England maybe you should appease your Jacksonville fan base first!!! Last I checked it wasn’t the International Football league. Jacksonville stadium is half empty during home games. Maybe this is why ? Just saying !!

  27. I guess the NFL and Jags are doubling down on pissing off Jags fans – who in their right mind would pony up the cash for season tickets for 6 home games? I’d be willing to bet that they charge the full rate to their season ticket holders for 8 games.

    Don’t worry though, not only will there be a team in London full-time within 5 years, there will also be one in Mexico City – as evidenced by the SB halftime show being done in Spanish…

  30. unrelentingpursuit says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:52 am
    I know several people that live in London. NOBODY in London cares about American Football. They don’t even know the NFL does games there. No lie.
    **********************************************************

    I travel to London once a month for work.

    They have 3 Live games on TV each week, with the first game starting at 6 PM. It is popular. Maybe not as popular as the Premiere League but people are watching and they sell out every time there is a game.

    Perhaps you should expand your horizons behind the few friends you have.

  31. webster8723 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 11:57 am
    Do top prospects want to play football for a team that spends this much time in the UK?

    **************************************************************************************

    Even if they don’t want to, what option do they have.

    Khan comes across as the prototypical owner that does not care at all about player issues unless there’s a direct $ impact. And once a player’s drafted, what are they going to do. Hold out because they don’t like playing in London?

  32. I live here in Uk, and every fan I know does not want a UK based team. Would I drop my support of my team the Phins to support a uk team absolutely not and neither would any of my friends who are supporters of NFL teams now. I like the idea of 8 games per year different teams that way chance to see my team is so much greater. I love football go to the States once evey 2 years to watch a live game, I do not need a UK based team.

  33. If they are going to have teams in Europe, they need to bring back Concorde planes (minus the crashing, preferably). Playing overseas makes a lot more sense if the flight is only a few hours long. I’m sure the NFL could afford it. Until then, Mexico makes a lot more sense than London.

  34. NFL looking to increase yet another money avenue.

    Can you just think about the player fatique factor for once Mr. Goodell and onwers??

    17 games, overseas games….. this is crazy.

    This past Saturday I watch the first Chiefs super bowl win that was 50 years ago… I remember it like it was yesterday…. and you know what that was real football… not what we see today with the 2020 Water downed version……

    Stop with the stupid changes already to a game that once was great and today is a shell of it’s former glory.

    overseas games at 9:00 am on Sundays, Thursday night games, Monday night games, Sunday night games…. man is there anything the NFL won’t do to get more money… I sure hope the CBA has some heavy hitters on their side of the bargaining table this time around..

  36. Years ago, during expansion, Paul “the Sun King” Tagliabue, pushed for Jacksonville and now we get home games in London! Baltimore had the better expansion package but Tags passed them by! He actually told Balt to take their cash and build a museum!
    Look at the franchises now!

  37. Jags fans you deserve better than this. Not to mention that’s now two weeks that local businesses near the stadium won’t see the huge economic boom from an NFL game day.

  38. Well will season ticket holders be able to get their season ticket in the UK also. I can fans going to the UK for weekend outing if this is the case.

  41. I can see with the 17th game, they would have at least one game a week in London, Mexico City and hold others in other nations. Tokyo, Toronto.

  44. the moment Jacksonville became the de facto “home team” for London games, i would have turned in my season tickets if i was a fan of them.

    Why spend Thousands on seat tickets, just for you to turn around and say i need to pay thousands for 1/2 games overseas?

    if that is the case, the season tickets this year should be for 6 home games.

  47. You all understand that if the Jags could sell out 8 regular season home games this wouldn’t be happening right? They’re decreasing the supply because there’s not demand. Meanwhile they’re building a fan base in a pretty wealthy part of the world and any player with aspirations of marketing dollars will consider that a positive. I could see Odell in particular really giving them some extra looks in FA just to try and increase his global brand. If I was a fan and wanted 8 games I’d be pissed, but there aren’t enough of them in Jacksonville so this makes plenty of sense.

  48. I travel to London once a month for work.

    They have 3 Live games on TV each week, with the first game starting at 6 PM. It is popular. Maybe not as popular as the Premiere League but people are watching and they sell out every time there is a game.

    Perhaps you should expand your horizons behind the few friends you have.

    12 7 Rate This

    ——————

    Umm, it’s called a trendy gimmick.

    Perhaps you should learn about marketing and sustainability. Kahn is a quick buck, nothing more.

  49. Khan is ahead of the game, he owns part of the football stadium in London, his goal is to create a consistent fan base in Europe so he can consistently fill up 2 stadiums on Sunday & collect money from both once other teams fall in line

  50. unrelentingpursuit says:

    February 4, 2020 at 11:52 am
    I know several people that live in London. NOBODY in London cares about American Football. They don’t even know the NFL does games there. No lie.

    __________________

    Seeing that every game regardless of the teams sell out as soon as tickets become available over the last 2 years tv ratings of NFL games rose over 32% in London, would show that you’re wrong.

  51. As a Jags season ticket holder (over 25 years) and someone who traveled to London last year to see the Jags game let me say this. The season tickets are pro-rated per game, so we are only paying for the games in Jacksonville and not the ones in London. (We bought those separately last year, but are not required to buy them.) Also, this year they are reducing the pre-season game ticket prices for season ticket holders by 50%. The pre-season games are becoming worthless for all teams since no starters are playing. Jags ownership has committed large resources to the team and stadium and is committing even more for the upcoming stadium and downtown development. It is tough for a smaller market (Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Buffalo, etc.) to compete with Dallas or New York in terms of revenue. If playing 2 games in London allows the Jaguars to remain viable in Jacksonville then so be it. I would prefer having 6 home games per year to none. I suspect fans in Oakland, St. Louis or San Diego would agree.
    Also, the London game was well attended and the fans were great, but they were not necessarily Jaguars fans and it did not have a home game feel. That is definitely a competitive disadvantage.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!