James Campen joining Chargers as OL coach

Getty Images

The Chargers are bringing in a veteran offensive line coach to oversee their group during the 2020 season.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the Chargers are hiring James Campen. Pat Meyer was the team’s offensive line coach during the 2019 season, but he’s now doing the same job with the Panthers.

Campen was the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the Browns last year. He spent the previous 15 seasons working for the Panthers and was their offensive line coach for the last 12 of those years.

Tuesday also brought word that the Chargers have hired David Diaz-Infante as their assistant offensive line coach.