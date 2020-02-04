Kyle Shurmur among futures signings for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs signed nine players to futures deals Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The list includes quarterback Kyle Shurmur.

Shurmur, the son of former Giants head coach and current Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, went undrafted out of Vanderbilt last spring. He signed with the Chiefs, who waived him out of the preseason.

Shurmur re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

He spent a week on the active roster after Patrick Mahomes was injured. The Chiefs waived Shurmur when Chad Henne returned from injured reserve Nov. 2.

Receiver Joe Fortson, tight end Nick Keizer, linebacker Emmanuel Smith, defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett, defensive back Elijah McGuire, defensive lineman Devaroe Lawrence, defensive back Chris Lammons and running back Mike Weber were the other players signed by the Chiefs to futures deals.