Marvin Lewis, Antonio Pierce named co-defensive coordinators at Arizona State

Marvin Lewis is back coaching full time.

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards announced Tuesday that Lewis and former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce will serve as co-defensive coordinators. They replace Tony White, who left to become the defensive coordinator at Syracuse.

Lewis joined Edwards at ASU before the 2019 season, serving as special adviser. He was the team’s interim defensive backs coach in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Lewis interviewed for the Cowboys’ head coaching job, but they hired Mike McCarthy for the job.

“Marvin Lewis is someone that I have come to trust wholeheartedly during my career and his coaching acumen will prove to be invaluable as we continue to push this program forward,” Edwards said in a news release. “He has coached at the highest level of football and spearheaded some elite defenses in the process. That kind of experience cannot be measured and his passion for teaching will extend beyond the student-athletes, but also to our coaching staff itself.”

Pierce, who played nine NFL seasons and made 687 tackles, nine sacks and seven interceptions, spent his first two seasons in Tempe coaching the linebackers and serving as the recruiting coordinator. He recently earned a promotion to associate head coach.

He will remain associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.