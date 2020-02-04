Mayor wants NFL draft in San Antonio

Getty Images

Since the NFL moved the draft out of New York, it has traveled around the country, always in a city that is home to an NFL team. The mayor of San Antonio wants to convince the league to give non-NFL cities a chance.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KSAT that San Antonio would be a strong host for the draft.

“We are a destination city. We pull off major sporting events better than any city in the country and that has been on display for a long time,” said Nirenberg. “With the recent success of the AAF and Final Four and so forth, it makes sense.”

Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville have hosted the last four drafts, and Las Vegas will host it this year. Cleveland is on deck in 2021, and Kansas City will host in 2023. A 2022 host has not yet been chosen, but the NFL will enjoy hearing the mayor of San Antonio talk up the possibility of hosting, if for no other reason than it helps the league drive a harder bargain with other cities when asking what they’ll provide the league in order to get the tourism boost that the draft provides.