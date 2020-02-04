Panthers defensive end Wes Horton retires

Getty Images

It won’t make the same kind of waves as Luke Kuechly walking away, but another Panthers player has retired, citing health concerns.

Defensive end Wes Horton announced on social media that he was retiring.

He said that he made the decision for two reasons, the second of which was to take a job at his old high school (Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, Calif.).

“The first is my overall health,” he wrote. “The little injuries I’ve accumulated over the years have finally caught up to me and when weighing the risk, I’d rather preserve what’s left of my body.”

Horton originally signed with the Panthers as an undrafted rookie in 2013. He joined the Saints briefly last year but finished the season in Carolina. He played in 83 career games with 38 starts, and finished with 15.5 sacks, including 5.5 in 2017, when the Panthers made the playoffs last.