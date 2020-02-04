Panthers extend running back Reggie Bonnafon

Getty Images

The Panthers want to keep Christian McCaffrey‘s backup, even if they never used him all that much last year.

The team announced that the pending exclusive rights free agent was back on a one-year contract.

He didn’t have much choice, as exclusive rights free agents can’t negotiate with other teams. Bonnafon originally joined the team as an undrafted rookie from Louisville in 2018.

He had a whole 16 carries for 116 yards last year, which included a 59-yard touchdown run. He also caught six passes for 57 yards.