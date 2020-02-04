Patrick Mahomes favorite to win 2020 MVP award

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson‘s odds to win the 2020 MVP award are better than they were before the 2019 season. But the Ravens quarterback is not the favorite.

The Westgate Sportsbook lists Patrick Mahomes as the favorite for the 2020 award with 4-1 odds.

Mahomes, of course, won the league MVP award in 2018 and the Super Bowl LIV MVP award Sunday.

During the NFL Honors show the day before Super Bowl LIV, Jackson became only the second player ever to win the league MVP award unanimously. He joined Tom Brady, who was the unanimous winner in 2010.

It’s a good bet Jackson won’t repeat based on history. Peyton Manning is the last player to win back-to-back MVP awards, winning it in 2008 and again in ’09.

Manning, Brett Favre and Joe Montana are the only players ever to win back-to-back MVPs. Manning accomplished the feat twice, and Favre won it three years in a row from 1995-97, sharing the ’97 award with Barry Sanders.

The other leaders for the 2020 MVP award are Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (10-1), Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (12-1), Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (16-1) and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (16-1).