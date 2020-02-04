Report: Chiefs want to find a way to keep Sammy Watkins

Getty Images

If Sunday was receiver Sammy Watkins‘ final game in a Chiefs uniform, it was a good one. He caught five passes for 98 yards in Super Bowl LIV.

Watkins is scheduled to count $21 million against the salary cap in 2020, with a base salary of $13.75 million. The Chiefs can save $14 million in cap space by cutting him.

They also could ask him to take a pay cut, a fact Watkins acknowledged during Super Bowl week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported Tuesday that the Chiefs want to figure out how to keep Watkins, who would have a healthy market if he’s cut.

It seems likely that for Watkins to stay he will have to OK a pay cut. The Chiefs are near the bottom of the league in 2020 cap space, with $16.1 million available to spend.

Watkins made 92 catches for 1,192 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season in his two seasons in Kansas City. In the three games of the 2019 postseason, he made 14 receptions for 288 yards and a score.