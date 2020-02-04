Super Bowl LIV was most-watched Super Bowl ever in Canada

Getty Images

Super Bowl LIV was the most-watched Super Bowl ever in Canada.

The game, which was broadcast on CTV, TSN and RDS in Canada, reached an average audience of 9.5 million viewers.

The peak audience reached 12.1 million, during the halftime show.

The Super Bowl audience was the largest for any broadcast in Canada during the 2019-2020 television season. It topped the 7.7 million Canadians who watched the Toronto Raptors clinch the NBA Finals last year, and more than doubled the 3.9 million Canadians who watched the Grey Cup last year.