Teez Tabor among 49ers’ futures signings Tuesday

Getty Images

The Lions used a second-round pick on cornerback Teez Tabor in 2017. He played 22 games, with five starts, before the team moved on.

Tabor signed with the 49ers’ practice squad Oct. 1, spending the rest of the season there, including Super Bowl LIV.

Tabor signed a futures contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, hoping to revive his career in 2020.

“I just sat back and took it all in last year and was like, ‘I’ve got to become more coachable,’” Tabor said during Super Bowl week, via Kyle Meinke of mlive.com.

The 49ers also signed linebacker Joey Alfieri, offensive guard Kofi Amichia, cornerback Jermaine Kelly, offensive guard Ross Reynolds, defensive back Jacob Thieneman and receiver Chris Thompson, according to the NFL’s transactions report.