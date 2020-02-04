The Chiefs’ MVP isn’t Patrick Mahomes, it’s Tyrann Mathieu

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is a regular-season MVP and the latest Super Bowl MVP. But he’s not the Chiefs’ 2019 team MVP.

That honor has gone to safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The Chiefs — who wisely hold the announcement of all team awards until the season has ended — have announced that Mathieu is the MVP. He joined the Chiefs as a free agent last March, and his impact as both a player and leader was immediate. His teammates noticed, placing greater value on his contributions than those of the greatest player on the planet.

The Chiefs also announced that receiver Mecole Hardman has been named the team’s rookie of the year.

Mahomes won the team MVP award, named for Derrick Thomas, in 2018. The awards are determined by a vote of players and coaches. According to the team, the ballots are cast at the same time the players and coaches vote on the Pro Bowl.