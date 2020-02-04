The people in Joe Burrow’s orbit keep saying interesting things

Getty Images

Presumptive top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft Joe Burrow has assembled quite a team of trainers with Bengals ties.

And one of them insists they won’t be disparaging the team which earned the top pick in the draft.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be part of the group helping to prepare Burrow for the draft.

He’s also working with former quarterback Jordan Palmer, whose brother Carson has dragged the Bengals for not being serious about winning. Burrow also raised some eyebrows by saying he wanted to play for a team that was “committed to winning Super Bowls,” creating a natural suspicion if the Palmer influence was shining through.

But Houshmandzadeh said that’s not the case.

“We’ve talked about it. We’re not going to say anything negative to Joe about the Bengals. Why would we?” Houshmandzadeh said. “Teams are bad because their players aren’t good enough. If they get that player that’s good enough, guess what happens? Your team isn’t so bad anymore. I’m sure that’s what they’re thinking. I’m sure that’s what Joe thinks. Negative? Not at all.”

But if Team Burrow wanted to put out fires, Houshmandzadeh isn’t exactly helping.

He said if the choice was his, he’d make the LSU quarterback the top pick. And yet, . . .

“Do I want to draft him if I’m the Bengals? Yeah,” Houshmandzadeh said. “But if the Dolphins are going to offer me three first-rounders, or if some team is going to offer me two first-rounders this year and a first-rounder next year, I have to strongly consider it for the good of the team.”

Oh.

Time could render all this dot-connecting moot. since it’s the second day after the Super Bowl. But the reality is, what seemed like a cut-and-dried decision to draft the best quarterback with the top pick keeps getting clouded, by the people adjacent to Burrow.