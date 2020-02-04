Troy Aikman believes it’s “inevitable” Cowboys, Dak Prescott reach a deal

Getty Images

Emmitt Smith missed two games in a contract holdout to start the 1993 season. Ezekiel Elliott missed all of training camp last summer in a contract holdout.

Both are running backs, and Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has acknowledged the difference between a running back staying away and a quarterback staying away.

But Dak Prescott hasn’t committed to what he will do if the Cowboys apply the franchise tag. Would he sign the tag and show up to the offseason program? Would he hold out?

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said on 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket that he is “pretty certain” he would join his teammates in the offseason work. He expects Prescott to do the same.

“I think he, first and foremost, would want to be there because it would make him better,” Aikman said on his radio hit. “And then secondly, he would want to be there for his teammates, and I’m not sure that one takes priority over the other.”

Aikman, though, doesn’t anticipate that becoming an issue.

“My guess is they work something out,” Aikman said. “I don’t know this, but it would seem that they probably could have gotten a deal done earlier for what ultimately would be a little less than what they are probably going to have to do it for now.”

The Cowboys nearly had a deal with Prescott before the start of the season, which would have cost them less than it will now. It will cost less now than it will when Patrick Mahomes signs his extension.

“I think that with each month that passes, every couple of months that pass I think the price goes up at least a little bit as other deals get done,” Aikman said.

The Cowboys have a little over a month to work something out. They have had a year to work something out and aren’t there yet.

The Cowboys will get a deal done with Prescott, who has played out his contract. The question is: When?

A report two days ago called the franchise tag “inevitable.” Aikman calls a long-term deal “inevitable.”

“I think the Cowboys, they’ve said it, I believe they really want him back. I have no reason to think otherwise,” Aikman said. “I believe Mike McCarthy really wants him back. Dak wants to be there. I think it’s inevitable that they are going to reach a deal.

“I think everyone understands that he’s the quarterback of the future.”