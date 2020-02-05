49ers add Derrick Kindred, Willie Henry to offseason roster

Getty Images

The 49ers have started to put together their offseason roster and Wednesday brought news of five free agent signings.

Safety Derrick Kindred is one of the new additions. The 2016 Browns fourth-round draft choice played 42 games and made 17 starts for Cleveland over his first three seasons. He spent time with the Colts and Jets last year, but did not play at all in the regular season.

The 49ers also signed former Ravens defensive tackle Willie Henry and former Buccaneers tackle Leonard Wester. Henry had 36 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 17 games with Baltimore in 2017 and 2018. Wester played 17 games for Tampa and caught a touchdown pass during the 2017 season.

Safety Chris Edwards and defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo rounded out the group of new arrivals. Edwards spent the last three seasons in the CFL and Kongbo played in Canada in 2019.