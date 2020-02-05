Andy Reid: It’s great to win, but there’s an urgency to get back

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not going to spend all offseason enjoying his Super Bowl title.

Reid says that he’s already thinking about how badly he wants to get back to the Super Bowl next year, and what he has to do to get there.

“Once you’ve been there and experienced it, you want to go back,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “I was lucky enough when I was younger, coaching at Green Bay, that I went to a couple of these. It’s great when you win, but there’s an urgency that you feel to get back. You’ve got to step back and then relax for a minute, then it’s time to go. You’ll be everybody’s best game.”

The Chiefs have a great chance to get back, and they’re the betting favorites to win net year’s Super Bowl as well. As long as Reid is coaching Patrick Mahomes, he’ll be considered a good bet to get back to the Super Bowl.