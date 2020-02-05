Andy Reid tells parade crowd, “We’re coming right back here”

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have a giant bull’s-eye on their back in 2020. At the parade to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years, coach Andy Reid pointed to it and sneered, basically.

“Next year, we’re coming right back here,” Reid said, via the Associated Press. “One more time baby, one more time.”

If next year becomes the one more time, fans reasonably will want even more. With the best player on the planet at quarterback — a guy who also could when all is said and done become the best player ever to have played — the bar immediately has gone high. If they should become the first team to repeat since the Patriots in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX, the bar will move even higher.

Here’s a question that came up during Tuesday’s #PFTPM: What’s the over-under on number of Super Bowl wins that will make the career of Patrick Mahomes not a disappointment? MDS and I settled on 3.5 as the dividing line, with a Montana-and-Bradshaw-matching four being the number that reasonably is expected. To supplant the Brady Six, however, Mahomes will need to get three more than Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw won.

Regardless, this is the first time since the Cowboys won Super Bowl XXVII in early 1993 that it’s obvious in the immediate aftermath of the team’s first Super Bowl win that more are coming. (When the Patriots upset the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, few if any expected they’d win three of four.) The Chiefs are no more of a dynasty at this point than the 1985 Bears ever became. But the expectation clearly is present that the Chiefs, who were losing by 10 with less than 10 minutes to play in Super Bowl LIV, will have more parades in Kansas City, with as Reid vowed the next one coming as soon as next year.