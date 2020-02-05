Arik Armstead not opposed to being tagged, hopes to stay with 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers are near the bottom of the league in cap space for 2020. They also have contract extensions on the horizon for several key players, including tight end George Kittle and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

That means, realistically, the 49ers might not be able to keep defensive lineman Arik Armstead, though Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the team would love to re-sign him.

Armstead said Wednesday he is not opposed to the 49ers tagging him. Armstead wants to return, though he said more than one it was not entirely his decision.

“I would love being here,” Armstead said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “Trying to go back to the Super Bowl, so however that is seen or has to get done, it’s not really my decision what they want to do with me.”

Armstead said he would wait to hear from the 49ers before figuring out the direction of his future. He is scheduled to become a free agent next month, and, after making a team-leading 10 sacks and two more in the postseason, he likely will have a healthy market.

The 49ers also could tag Armstead with the intent to trade him. It’s how they ended up with Dee Ford, whom the Chiefs tagged and traded.