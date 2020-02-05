Art Rooney II: Steelers may sign a WR or RB, we’re good with the QBs we have

Getty Images

Steelers President Art Rooney II says his team could use some offensive playmakers but won’t go shopping for a quarterback this offseason.

Rooney said today that Ben Roethlisberger is making progress in recovery from last year’s season-ending elbow injury, and the Steelers feel good about the backup quarterbacks they have on the roster.

“We are in the process now of preparing for free agency,” Rooney said, via Steelers.com. “The new league year starts on March 18. There is nothing we can do between now and then other than prepare for it. We’ll be looking for opportunities if we can to add a player we think can help us, whether it’s a wide receiver or running back. I am not sure about quarterback, whether we’ll have an opportunity to sign anybody. I think we are pretty comfortable with the people we have on the roster right now in terms of Ben and Mason [Rudolph] and I think we will have Duck [Devlin Hodges] and Paxton Lynch participating and competing in camp and things like that this year.”

Rooney mentioning wide receiver or running back may be an indication that he wants to reassure fans who thought the Steelers didn’t do enough to account for the losses of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. But at quarterback, the plan for 2020 is to stick with what they had in 2019 — but hope Roethlisberger stays healthy.