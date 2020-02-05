As 49ers lost Super Bowl, George Kittle vowed, “I will be back”

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wore an NFL Films microphone at Super Bowl LIV, and in the game’s closing moments, he made a promise that it wouldn’t be his last Super Bowl.

Standing on the 49ers’ sideline and talking mostly to himself, Kittle said he would be back.

“I will be back here,” Kittle said. “I will be back here and I will be back with a motherf–king vengeance.”

The 26-year-old Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and he has a long career ahead of him. He may be back in another Super Bowl, but he also surely knows just how difficult getting to the Super Bowl is, and his frustration at the end of the game, as the 49ers lost a game they had led in the fourth quarter, was evident.